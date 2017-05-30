Mylar balloons could be banned to guard against power outages

- It's the season of graduation and prom festivities.



Bring on the balloons.



Just make sure they're not mylar.



Under a new proposed bill releasing mylar balloons into the sky could become a crime in California.



Mylar balloons are known to cause power outages and pose safety risks when people release them into the air.



In 2013, the ExxonMobil refinery in Torrance caught fire and burned for hours after one of these balloons became tangled in power lines.



In addition, lawmakers say the balloons are a pollutant.



The ban would make intentionally releasing a foil balloon into the air a ticketable offense.



It would go into effect at the beginning of 2018 if the bill becomes law.

