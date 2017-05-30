Gunman sought after shooting man following an argument in Target parking lot

- Authorities responded to fight with between two men outside of a Target store on Monday and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Sheriff's officials confirmed.

Dearld Edward Wicker was involved in an argument with several people in the parking lot of a Target Store in Apple Valley during the argument Wicker produced a small caliber handgun and fired several shots at the victim, striking him in the head once.

Wicker fled the location in a black Ford Bronco and remains outstanding.



The victim sustained injuries to the back of his head and was airlifted to Loma Linda Hospital for treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating additional witnesses and/or information regarding the whereabouts of Dearld Wicker.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Detective McCurdy at (760)240-7000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the "We-Tip Hotline" at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or utilize the "We-Tip" website at www.wetip.com.



