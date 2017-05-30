VIDEO: Ten dogs rescued from China's meat trade, brought to SoCal for adoption

- A ‘happy ending’ today for ten dogs rescued from China's meat trade.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING AND GRAPHIC IMAGES

But this is the happy part. The dogs arrived at LAX on Tuesday morning and were taken to the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation offices in Sherman Oaks.

But these are the conditions from which they were rescued. Some were rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

Others were rescued from a slaughterhouses in northern China.

They were treated and brought back to health at Animal Hope and Wellness's facility in China before being brought here to Southern California.

These dogs will be available for adoption. For more information, check out the The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation in Los Angeles website.

