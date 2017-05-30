Local law enforcement on alert after potential street gang threat

- Local law enforcement officers are being urged to stay even more alert out in the field.

The LA County Sheriff's Department found out about a potential threat to Southern California on-duty law enforcement personnel during the course of an officer-involved shooting investigation.

That non-specific threat is said to come from criminal street gangs.

They issued a bulletin, warning officers to be even more cautious and alert while on duty. The bulletin reads:

"During the course of an officer involved shooting investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau was made aware of information regarding a potential threat by criminal street gangs against Southern California on-duty law enforcement officers.

This threat was not specific as to the law enforcement agency or agencies that might be targeted, or as to the individual or individuals who may be involved. The intention of the officer safety bulletin issued was to advise local agencies and officers of the existence of the threat.

Law enforcement personnel should always exercise diligence and situational awareness. The purpose of this bulletin is to reinforce the need for law enforcement officers to be continuously alert and active in assessing their surroundings.

The information upon which this bulletin is based, as well as any new information obtained, will continue to be evaluated and investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department."

The threat didn't target any officers or department specifically.

