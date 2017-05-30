3-year-old has run-in with Huntington Beach Police

- A 3-year-old girl had an adorable "run-in" with a police officer in Huntington Beach.

The girl's mother, Serenity Hanna, posted video to Facebook showing the cute exchange that happened on Saturday.

The officer approaches the young girl, telling her to keep her hands on the steering wheel.

"No license, no registration... what are we going to do about this?" he says.

Next, the girl takes off in her Barbie Jeep, fleeing the scene. The officer follows her and lets her off with a warning and a badge sticker.

Hanna said that the whole thing was so funny and the officer was even pretending to talk into his radio.

In her Facebook post Hanna writes, "Our 3 year old daughter had a run in with HBPD this evening while out for a drive. Even though she tried to flee the scene, the officer let her off with a warning and a badge sticker. We failed to ask this officer's name but he made our day and gave us a story to tell our family for years to come! Much love for the Huntington Beach Police Department."

