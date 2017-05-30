Shark sighting prompts closure of Orange County beach

By: Matt Johnson

Posted: May 30 2017 09:44AM PDT

Updated: May 30 2017 09:45AM PDT

DANA POINT, Calif. (FOX 11) - A stretch of Capistrano Beach in Orange County was closed after an additional shark sighting, after weeks of being under a shark advisory. 

On Memorial Day, lifeguards received photos of a large shark and put a closure in place out of an abundance of caution. The closure is expected to be downgraded to a shark advisory.

Matt Johnson reports.

 

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories