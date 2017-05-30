Shark sighting prompts closure of Orange County beach

- A stretch of Capistrano Beach in Orange County was closed after an additional shark sighting, after weeks of being under a shark advisory.

On Memorial Day, lifeguards received photos of a large shark and put a closure in place out of an abundance of caution. The closure is expected to be downgraded to a shark advisory.

Matt Johnson reports.

