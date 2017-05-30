Teen wanted in Denver murder among 2 arrested in Torrance home invasion

- Two suspects, including a 17-year-old boy wanted by Denver police on suspicion of homicide, were in custody Tuesday for allegedly beating a 73-year-old Torrance woman during a home invasion robbery.

An alert neighbor noticed suspicious activity outside the victim's home on Sara Drive and called police at 10:40 p.m. Monday, said Torrance police Lt. Steve Danjou.

The suspects fled when officers arrived, and one was arrested immediately and the second was found in the attic of the woman's garage, Danjou said.

The woman was struck several times by the robbers, he said. She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The suspects were being booked on suspicion of home invasion robbery, burglary and elder abuse, Danjou said.

One suspect was identified by Denver police as 17-year-old Dmarco Blake, who is wanted on suspicion of homicide in that city.

The other suspect, an 18-year-old man whose name was not immediately released, is wanted on a robbery warrant from Colorado, said Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris.

The suspects were believed to have been traveling in a vehicle stolen from Colorado, Harris said.

