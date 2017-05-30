Mother breaks upstairs window, saves twins from house fire

- A fire on Tuesday damaged an upstairs unit of a triplex in unincorporated Ladera Heights, prompting a woman to break a window and throw her children to safety, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 12:55 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Slauson Avenue, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. Arriving engine companies saw flames shooting through the roof, he said.

Firefighters put out the blaze at 1:20 a.m., Pittman said.

One woman suffered minor injuries, Pittman said. The woman, identified as Karla Langley, said she broke a window, threw out a comforter and then dropped her twin daughter and son out of the window. One of her hands were bandaged.

In all, two adults and four children were displaced by the fire, according to a witness.

