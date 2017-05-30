Chatsworth house fire deemed suspicious

- A fire that damaged part of a Chatsworth house that serves as a residential board and care home for 15 adults has been deemed suspicious.

One firefighter was injured, authorities said, while fighting the blaze.

Flames were reported about 3 a.m. at 10337 De Soto Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. It took 30 firefighters 23 minutes to put out the blaze, which was confined to the garage, he said.

No civilians were injured but one firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. He is resting comfortably, Humphrey said.

The residents were temporarily displaced by the fire, he said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

