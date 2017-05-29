Holiday weekend turns into heavy duty clean-up for some Glendale renters

It's not the type of Memorial Day "pool" you'd look forward to.



Water dripping from home ceilings onto beds with firefighters sweeping puddles.



A holiday weekend turned into heavy duty clean-up for some residents at Camden Glendale.



They came home to flooded apartments, and say it's not the first time it's happened in the fairly new complex.



"This is the second time in probably less than 2 months," said Chang Sivilay.



The second time some residents say malfunctioning sprinklers flooded several apartments in the Camden Glendale apartments.



Fire trucks lined San Fernando Road Monday afternoon, trying to stop the surge.



"It's only been erected two years ago so you would think it's pretty modern and it's pretty durable in that sense," said resident Frank Rosignolo.



"There's just been a number of problems here in terms of maintenance durability and issues that affect quality of living here," said Rosignolo.



Rosignolo says the apartment right next to his was damaged.



And that means he too might soon be displaced.



"We came home to find two contractors in our apartment with no notice telling us they may have to come in tomorrow and demo the wall," said Rosignolo.



Rosignolo says while the holiday weekend has been relaxing for some, it's only made it hard for him to get specific answers.



"We've heard nothing other than contact our insurance company," said Rosignolo.



Some still fear that insurance in the end...could leave them high and dry.



"It scares me. It doesn't matter how much insurance you have. I don't know if it's going to cover the whole damage. Looks pretty bad in there," said Sivilay.



The apartment's management company sent a statement saying:

"At Camden our residents are our top priority and we are working with those affected to relocate them to our other apartments or put them up in other accommodations until their apartment are returned to working order. We are looking into possible causes and are in the process of replacing the affected sprinkler heads."

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.







