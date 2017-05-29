Southland gas prices second lowest for Memorial Day since 2011

- The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at their second-lowest amounts for Memorial Day since 2011, behind only last year.



The Los Angeles County average price rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $3.075, while the Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.061, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The Los Angeles County average price has risen 16 of the past 17 days, increasing 7.3 cents, including two-tenths of a cent on Sunday. It is 1.6 cents more than one week ago, 4.4 cents higher than one month ago, 23.9 cents greater than one year ago and 25.7 cents above what it was on Jan. 1.



The Orange County average price has risen 17 of the past 19 days, increasing 7.2 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Sunday. It is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, 4.4 cents higher than one month ago, 24.7 cents

greater than one year ago and 25.6 cents above what it was on Jan. 1.



The average prices on Memorial Day 2016 were $2.837 in Los Angeles County and $2.813 in Orange County. The Memorial Day record prices were both set in 2012, $4.299 in Los Angeles County and $4.266 in Orange County.

