Shedding the pounds: One SoCal woman fights obesity, inspires others

Fighting obesity. At 618-pounds, Jasmin Murphy was tired of feeling sick and unhealthy.

Now, she’s working out, reclaiming her life and inspiring other people that are struggling with their weight.

Every day, you will find Jasmin kicking, boxing and doing pushups at a small gym in Hawthorne. She’s on a mission to get fit and healthy. She says, “I suffered a few close personal deaths and I realized that I was taking my health for granted.” When Jasmin began working out, she weighed 618-pounds.

With daily exercise, she’s already dropped 124-pounds. “It’s been challenging, but it’s been good. It’s been one of the most difficult things that I’ve had to do but it’s one of the most rewarding too,” says Jasmin.

Jasmine shares her fitness journey on social media and she says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. "I noticed in sharing my journey that so many people were reaching out to me saying they had never seen anybody of our size doing the things that I was doing and it made them feel empowered to take control of their lives,” says Jasmin.

Jasmin’s trainer, who cuts her no slack says he hopes FOX 11 viewers will be inspired by Jasmin's determination.

I want them to see that anybody can do it. Jasmin says it all the time; anybody can be an athlete no matter what size you are,” says trainer Terrence McDuffy.

Jasmin wants to continue dropping the weight. Her goal is to drop down to 150-pounds.

