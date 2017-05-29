Sarasota family finds large gator in their swimming pool

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 29 2017 08:08AM PDT

Updated: May 29 2017 08:08AM PDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - Many bay area residents plan to spend the day by the pool for Memorial Day, but one Sarasota family was surprised to find that a gator started the pool party a little early in theirs. 

Sarasota deputies responded to a call in the Plantation neighborhood Monday morning after residents discovered a seven-to-eight foot gator in their pool. 

MORE: Alligator snarls traffic on Veterans Expressway

Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, and a trapper is relocating the gator. 

The sheriff's office says the female gator broke right through the screen. 

The sheriff's office posted video on Facebook with the caption: "Because no two days on patrol are ever the same..."

More stories about alligators:

WATCH: Horse clashes with alligator in Florida state park

WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve

Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

Gargantuan alligator is big draw after viral video

VIDEO: Burmese python fights alligator in Big Cypress swamp

Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring

Rambo the alligator allowed to stay with owner in Lakeland home

WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories