Sarasota family finds large gator in their swimming pool
SARASOTA (FOX 13) - Many bay area residents plan to spend the day by the pool for Memorial Day, but one Sarasota family was surprised to find that a gator started the pool party a little early in theirs.
Sarasota deputies responded to a call in the Plantation neighborhood Monday morning after residents discovered a seven-to-eight foot gator in their pool.
MORE: Alligator snarls traffic on Veterans Expressway
Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, and a trapper is relocating the gator.
The sheriff's office says the female gator broke right through the screen.
The sheriff's office posted video on Facebook with the caption: "Because no two days on patrol are ever the same..."
