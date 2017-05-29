Agua Dulce guest house and barn go up in flames, fire deemed suspicious

An Agua Dulce guest house and barn went up in flames, along with several cars parked nearby.



The fire is being investigated as suspicious and on scene officials say it appears to be the result of a landlord-tenant dispute although that has not yet been confirmed. What has been confirmed is that both men are accusing each other of having started the fire deliberately, and both are being questioned.

Gary, who didn't want to give us his last name, said he had been renting that guesthouse and believes the fire was deliberately set. And while Gary accuses his landlord, his landlord is accusing him. The property owners grandson telling us off camera that his grandfather had been trying to evict Gary.

And while arson investigators don't know who started the fire yet they do say it is suspicious and this is now a joint criminal investigation between the Los Angeles County fire department and the sheriffs department.

The fire started just before 3am Monday morning at the home on Sierra Highway, burning three acres, all the way up the mountain across the street from Le Chene, a well known French restaurant.



Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

