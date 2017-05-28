More shark sightings shut down 2 miles of beach in San Clemente

- "Just cruising along like nobody's business pretty neat." said Douglas Toland. He recorded a great white shark on his cell phone Sunday morning while fishing at the San Clemente pier with his son.



"The great white shark passed under the pier and came to the north side of the pier and he cruised right along the top of the water... Close to 10 foot for sure." said Toland.



The sighting prompted lifeguards to close a two mile stretch of the beach near the pier for about four hours. The closure was downgraded to an advisory around 3:30 Sunday afternoon... Meaning swim at your own risk.



Most heeded the warning. Like San Clemente resident and surfer Todd Phillips. He was on the pier during last week's shark sighting there.



"I love to surf down there... And now it's concerning... Not scared... Still a little eerie when they're out in the water." said Phillips.



But other die hard surfers... Were unphased.



"The swells are really good right now so it's kind of worth it... Ha ha ha." said surfer Michael Mcaninch.



This is the second shark sighting in San Clemente in a week. In fact, Southern California has seen multiple shark sightings in recent weeks. Wildlife experts say an increase in the shark population and rising spring water temperatures could be to blame.



The advisory for San Clemente will remain in effect until 8 am Monday morning when lifeguards will reassess and decide whether to lift it and fully reopen the beaches.

