Boy and Girl Scouts seek help placing flags for Memorial Day

- Memorial Day is just around the corner and these Boy and Girl Scouts of West LA need your help.

There are more than 88,000 American flags that need to be distributed on Saturday morning at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood.

The boys and girls will be placing a flag at each marker. This is something that has been taking place for more than 40 years.

It is of course, to honor and remember the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces.

If you would like to help, show up at the cemetery no later than 7:30am located at 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90049

