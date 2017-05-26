Curious bear and cubs 'bearjack' air conditioning work truck

- A curious bear scared off some workers in Monrovia on Friday afternoon.

Workers with Cypress Heating and Air Conditioning went to get some tools out of their truck and that when the bear had climbed inside.

They did what anyone would do in that situation…they shot some video and took some pictures and waited for the bear and her cubs to leave.

After some time, the bear got out of the truck, gathered up her cubs, then scampered off back into the hills.

