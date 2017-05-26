Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda recovering after pacemaker surgery

- Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was recovering on Friday from heart surgery.

"Tommy Lasorda underwent surgery to replace his pacemaker yesterday (Thursday)," according to a Twitter post from the team. "He's doing well and looking forward to returning to Dodger Stadium."

Lasorda, 89, was hospitalized last week and was reported to be in intensive care. At that time, the team said only that he was "resting comfortably."

Hall of Fame Dodger Manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized. Lasorda is resting comfortably and appreciates all of the support. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2017

Lasorda, who suffered a heart attack in 2012, serves as a special adviser to the chairman of the Dodgers.

Lasorda -- a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame -- managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding the team to four World Series appearances, including championships in 1981 and 1988.

He appeared at Dodger Stadium last month for the unveiling of a statue honoring Jackie Robinson.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.