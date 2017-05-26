Innocent teen fatally shot in South LA

- The killer of a 17-year-old boy gunned down in the driveway of his home near South Los Angeles remained at large Friday.

The shooting occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday in an unincorporated area in the 1200 block of West 93rd Street, between Vermont and Normandie avenues.

Isaiah Rodgers suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The teen died at the scene.

Authorities are unsure of a motive for the crime.

``He wasn't a gang member ... he didn't do no fights or nothing,'' the teen's mother, Lakisha Walker, told Fox11. ``I want justice. Somebody knows something.''

Walker told reporters her son had gone outside to get his brother.

A neighbor said the shooter was in a vehicle that was driven slowly by the home.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

