Quirky LA landmark struggling to stay open

A quirky L.A. landmark, Metropolis Collectible, is struggling to stay in business.

The owner, Nick Metropolis, started selling on street corners before opening his iconic shop on South La Brea Avenue in 1992.

The store houses movie collectibles, Elvis and Beatles memoribilia and much more and fans don't want to see it go.

As the neighborhood develops and becomes more upscale, the shop is facing closure.

The owner is behind in rent due in part to less shoppers from the recent rainy season and a GoFundMe has been setup to help save the store.

Mario Ramirez has more.

