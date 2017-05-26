Authorities searching for suspect who shot deputy in Coachella

- The search is underway for the suspect who shot a Riverside County Sheriff Deputy in Coachella.

The shooting happened around 8:30 Thursday night.

An officer from the Coachella Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Harrison Street and First Street, but the driver refused to stop. He later jumped out of the vehicle in a residential neighborhood and fired shots.

The deputy was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

