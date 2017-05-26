Sinkhole prompts closure of busy La Habra street

- A water main break opened a sinkhole Thursday evening and caused the closure of a busy street in La Habra.

The break was reported to police at 6:20 p.m. on Euclid Street near Montwood Avenue, La Habra police said.

Damaged pavement prompted the closure of Euclid Street between Imperial Highway and Country Drive, La Habra police Lt. Adam Foster said.

800 customers who had been without water, had it restored by early Friday morning.

It is not clear how long the street will be closed.



