Slow speed pursuit of erratic driver on city streets

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted: May 25 2017 08:31PM PDT

Updated: May 25 2017 08:32PM PDT

VERNON, Calif. (FOX 11) - Police are in pursuit of a driver of a red-colored four-door sedan who failed to stop when spotted driving erratically on surface streets in Vernon Thursday night.

Units from the LAPD chased the car through streets, parking lots and even through locked gates before using the PIT maneuver to spin the car to a stop where the suspects - a man and a woman, were taken into custody without incident.

