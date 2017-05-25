Two 16-year old Anaheim boys arrested for school shooting, bomb threats

- Two Anaheim high school juniors were arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening to carry out attacks on the campus, including shootings and detonating a bomb.

The Savanna High School students, both 16-year-old boys, were arrested early Thursday morning after school administrators learned of the threats -- which were posted online -- and contacted police, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department.

The students are suspected of "plotting to commit acts of violence on campus, including the placing of bombs and committing shootings,'' according to Wyatt, who said the threats indicated the attacks would take place Thursday.

Wyatt said investigators worked with school officials and were able to identify the students, and both were located Thursday morning before classes began at the campus, 301 N. Gilbert St.

They were arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. No motivation for the alleged plot was immediately apparent, Wyatt said.

The school's graduation ceremony was scheduled for Thursday night at a different location, he said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that other students may have been "peripherally involved'' or at least aware of the boys' plans, but Wyatt said the primary suspects are in custody.

Searches of the teens' homes turned up no weapons or explosives, according to Wyatt, who said nothing has been found to indicate the boys had the means to carry out the threatened attacks.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.