French Bulldog 'Rolex' stolen from smoke shop in Van Nuys

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: May 25 2017 06:28PM PDT

Updated: May 25 2017 06:52PM PDT

(FOX 11) - A French Bulldog that goes by the name 'Rolex' was stolen from Puffers Smoke Shop late Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. in Van Nuys.

The owners would like the public's help in identifying the suspects who were caught on surveillance camera, so they can get their dog back home safely.

Puffers Smoke Shop posted to their Instagram:

 

These are the people who took the dog. Please share

A post shared by PUFFER'S SMOKE SHOP.™ 🐡 (@pufferssmokeshop) on

May 25, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

This is video of 'Rolex':

 

🚨🚨please ! Help us find our lil man "Rolex" he was stolen yesterday from our shop in van nuys around 9:45pm

A post shared by PUFFER'S SMOKE SHOP.™ 🐡 (@pufferssmokeshop) on

Please contact Puffers Smoke Shop if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories