French Bulldog 'Rolex' stolen from smoke shop in Van Nuys
(FOX 11) - A French Bulldog that goes by the name 'Rolex' was stolen from Puffers Smoke Shop late Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. in Van Nuys.
The owners would like the public's help in identifying the suspects who were caught on surveillance camera, so they can get their dog back home safely.
Puffers Smoke Shop posted to their Instagram:
These are the people who took the dog. Please share
May 25, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT
This is video of 'Rolex':
Please contact Puffers Smoke Shop if you have any information.