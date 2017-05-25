French Bulldog 'Rolex' stolen from smoke shop in Van Nuys

- A French Bulldog that goes by the name 'Rolex' was stolen from Puffers Smoke Shop late Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. in Van Nuys.

The owners would like the public's help in identifying the suspects who were caught on surveillance camera, so they can get their dog back home safely.

Puffers Smoke Shop posted to their Instagram:

These are the people who took the dog. Please share A post shared by PUFFER'S SMOKE SHOP.™ 🐡 (@pufferssmokeshop) on May 25, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

This is video of 'Rolex':

🚨🚨please ! Help us find our lil man "Rolex" he was stolen yesterday from our shop in van nuys around 9:45pm A post shared by PUFFER'S SMOKE SHOP.™ 🐡 (@pufferssmokeshop) on May 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Please contact Puffers Smoke Shop if you have any information.