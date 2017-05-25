Carjacker steals car with 2-year old boy inside

- A 2-year-old boy was taken for a ride Thursday by a car thief, who quickly abandoned the vehicle, Anaheim police reported.

Police were notified about 10:45 a.m. about the stolen car with the toddler inside, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The boy's mother was leaving her residence in the 3500 block of West Savanna Street when she ran back into her apartment to retrieve something she forgot, leaving her keys in the vehicle along with her son, Wyatt said.

When the woman returned, she saw the car was gone and called police, Wyatt said.

Police found the vehicle within minutes, abandoned near Yosemite and Sequoia drives in Buena Park, Wyatt said. The toddler was unharmed and was reunited with his mother, the sergeant said.

Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

