TSA testing tougher carry-on procedures at 10 U.S. airports, including LAX

- Some new TSA procedures are coming to LAX starting Thursday.



Travelers will now be asked to put all electronics larger than a cell phone in a separate screening bin.



Its part of a new screening procedure being tested at ten U.S. airports.



TSA says, it's meant to de-clutter carry-on bags making it easier for screeners to identify any problems or potential threats.



The agency says those enrolled in the pre-check program will still be able to leave their laptops in their bags.

