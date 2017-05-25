TSA testing tougher carry-on procedures at 10 U.S. airports, including LAX
(FOX 11) - Some new TSA procedures are coming to LAX starting Thursday.
Travelers will now be asked to put all electronics larger than a cell phone in a separate screening bin.
Its part of a new screening procedure being tested at ten U.S. airports.
TSA says, it's meant to de-clutter carry-on bags making it easier for screeners to identify any problems or potential threats.
The agency says those enrolled in the pre-check program will still be able to leave their laptops in their bags.