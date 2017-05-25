TSA testing tougher carry-on procedures at 10 U.S. airports, including LAX

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: May 25 2017 04:04PM PDT

Updated: May 25 2017 04:04PM PDT

(FOX 11) - Some new TSA procedures are coming to LAX starting Thursday.
   
Travelers will now be asked to put all electronics larger than a cell phone in a separate screening bin.
   
Its part of a new screening procedure being tested at ten U.S. airports.
   
TSA says, it's meant to de-clutter carry-on bags making it easier for screeners to identify any problems or potential threats.
   
The agency says those enrolled in the pre-check program will still be able to leave their laptops in their bags.
 

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories