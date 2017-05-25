Teen boy shot in the head in Boyle Heights

- A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the head Thursday in Boyle Heights, police said.

Officers went just before 2:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in response to multiple calls of shots fired, said Sgt. Miguel Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division.

Officers were stopped by a resident and advised to go to an RV, and the victim was found inside, Lopez said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was in surgery for his wound, Lopez said.

There was no suspect information available.

Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

