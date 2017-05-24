Upland Police on lookout for teen sexually assaulting women

- Police in Upland are looking for a teen that could be as young as 13-years old in connection with a series of sexual battery incidents.

Police say the teen is described as White or Latino, about 5’6, between 13 and 18 and slim. They say he attacks women from behind by grabbing their rear and hips and then assaulting them before taking off on his BMX bike.

Police say this has happened 5 times and they’re concerned the actions of the teen could escalate.

Either way, what’s being alleged is a sex crime and police are hoping if anyone has information they will call the Upland Police Department.

