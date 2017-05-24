VIDEO: Man throws rage fueled fit at gas station clerk, motorist

- Santa Ana Police need your help in identifying a suspect in rage-fueled encounters directed at a clerk at a gas station and later a motorist.

The first incident took place at a chevron station on McFadden Avenue. The clerk said the man had been loitering and harassing customers using the pumps. When she confronted him.. He followed her back into the store and began throwing items from the store at her.

The man then ran away and got into a road rage incident 15-minutes later at MacArthur Boulevard and Main Street.

He allegedly cursed a woman...threw things at her and then began punching her passenger-side window.

He's described as a Hispanic, 45 to 55-years old, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, with a thin build and short gray, combed-back hair.

