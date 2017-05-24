Search continues for ex-Uber driver wanted for sexual assault of college student

- The search is on for a former Uber driver suspected of sexually assaulting a college student in Riverside.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Jamaal Andrew Lee of Moreno Valley.



The alleged sexual assault happened on May 14th.



According to UC Riverside Police, the woman said she was picked up by an Uber driver and drove to her apartment where the alleged assault occurred.



An Uber spokesman says the driver was banned after the incident was reported.



Lee may be driving a white 2004 Ford Explorer with a California license plate 6aog427.

If you have any information please contact the Riverside police.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.





