Mother seriously injured after teen son beats her with bat

- A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after Anaheim police say she was beaten, with a baseball bat, by her own teenage son.

The attack was reported Tuesday night at an Anaheim mobile home park and the 18-year-old son was taken into custody as a suspect, police said.

Officers responded to Friendly Village Mobile Home Park at 5815 La Palma Ave. around 8:45 p.m., for the assault call and a young man seen running away, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from blunt force trauma and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition but the extent of her injuries were not immediately available, Wyatt said.

Her 18-year-old son was located and detained pending further investigation.

