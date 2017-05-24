Mother seriously injured after teen son beats her with bat
ANAHEIM, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after Anaheim police say she was beaten, with a baseball bat, by her own teenage son.
The attack was reported Tuesday night at an Anaheim mobile home park and the 18-year-old son was taken into custody as a suspect, police said.
Officers responded to Friendly Village Mobile Home Park at 5815 La Palma Ave. around 8:45 p.m., for the assault call and a young man seen running away, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department.
Responding officers found a woman suffering from blunt force trauma and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition but the extent of her injuries were not immediately available, Wyatt said.
Her 18-year-old son was located and detained pending further investigation.