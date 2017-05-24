Two bicyclists struck in hit-and-run crash; 1 killed

By: Gigi Graciette

Posted: May 24 2017 06:17AM PDT

Updated: May 24 2017 06:22AM PDT

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - Two bicyclists were struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Woodland Hills, and one of them died of his injuries.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. on Winnetka Avenue near Gilmore Street, said a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Bureau.

The cyclists, both males, were traveling north on Winnetka when the vehicle struck them and then kept going, the officer said. They were taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the other remained conscious, he said.

A witness at the scene described the vehicle as a truck, possibly white in color, according to the officer.

 
