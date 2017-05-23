How to talk to your kid about the Manchester attack

- Sometimes, kids catch breaking news as fast as their parent.



"I opened up my computer, and there it was. My home page is always CNN. And they both said ...what happened? Because they saw the name Ariana Grande and they both read," said Carrie Farber.



Eloise and Beatrix's mom Carrie, couldn't process Monday's Manchester Arena attack before her 7 and 9 year old were asking her questions about their pop idol.



"Mom told me it was a bomb that killed the people and terrorists did it," said Eloise.

"They might do it again. So maybe someone has to catch them," said Beatrix.



Child psychologist Crystal Lee says she's been inundated with messages from worried parents.



She says the first thing parents should do...is keep a close eye on the news their kids consume - and inform of them just essential facts.



"It's not appropriate for an elementary age student to watch adult news with their kids," said Lee.



In Eloise and Beatrix's case, neither saw video from yesterday's attack.



Lee says many parents assure their kids there is an emergency plan in place, to help ease fears.

"If anything happens, what's mommy's phone number. Ok where are we going to meet and we have meeting places," said Carrie.



Lee also says some kids mimic what they watch on TV with dolls or toys. She says change the narrative to something positive.



"So instead of stopping it, maybe bringing in here's the firefighters and they're coming to help out," said Lee.



The Farber's also practice reassurance, reminding their kids attacks are very rare.



"We talk about how you can't stop living your life you have to keep enjoying and having fun and stay safe as safe as you possibly can." said Carrie.