Massive tree falls on 15-year-old skateboarder in Panorama City

- A 15-year-old boy suffered leg abrasions today when he was knocked down by a branch from a tree that fell in near Panorama City.



Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. to the 8000 block of Ranchito Avenue, near Boxwood Place, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.



The boy's injuries were not life-threatening but he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Bastman said.



It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall.



