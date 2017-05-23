Massive tree falls on 15-year-old skateboarder in Panorama City

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: May 23 2017 09:44PM PDT

Updated: May 23 2017 10:29PM PDT

(FOX 11/CNS) - A 15-year-old boy suffered leg abrasions today when he was knocked down by a branch from a tree that fell in near Panorama City.
  
Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. to the 8000 block of Ranchito Avenue, near Boxwood Place, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
  
The boy's injuries were not life-threatening but he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Bastman said.
  
It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall.

