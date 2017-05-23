Man arrested for child pornography production and lewd acts with minor; possible additional victims

- Deputy Wendy Perea from the Victor Valley Sheriff's station was assigned to investigate a Cybertip that was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploided Children (NCMEC) by an online digital file storage company.

The Cybertip contained images and videos of confirmed child pornography. Perea authored a search warrant to obtain the subscriber information for the Internet Service Provider (ISP.)



On May 18, 2017, Deputy Perea received the results from the ISP and identified the account holder. She used various law enforcement databases and search techniques to positively identify the suspect, whose image was captured in the videos. Through the investigation, Deputy Perea identified the suspect as Jonathan Robert Jones, and determined the 5-year-old victim was related to the suspect.



Detectives from Specialized Investigations Divisiton - Crimes Against Children Detail responded to the Victor Valley station to assist. Perea authored a search warrant for the suspect's residence and seized evidence to help corroborate the various crimes Jones committed.



Jonathan Jones was arrested on May 18, 2017 and is being held at High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $300,000.



Perea learned that Jones used to live with his family in the Colton area. There is evidence that indicates there may be additional victims in the Colton and/or Victor Valley area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Victor Valley Station at (760)552-6800 or the Crimes Against Children Detail at (909)387-3615.

