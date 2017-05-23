Tampa to host Super Bowl in 2021

- The Super Bowl is returning to Tampa in 2021, according NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources tell Rapoport the league owners voted unanimously to move the site of Super Bowl LV to Raymond James Stadium after it was revealed that the opening of the Rams and Chargers' stadium would be delayed a year.

The @NFL owners have voted, unanimously, to move Super Bowl 55 to Tampa, while LA will host Super Bowl 56, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

The Super Bowl had been awarded to the stadium in Inglewood, California though it's not built yet. Owners say LA will host the Super Bowl instead in 2022.

Meantime, Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Feb. 7, 2021.

Tampa has a history of hosting successful Super Bowls. The latest of the four total games was in 2009, when the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Arizona Cardinals.

It was a big game, and it had a big economic impact: $375 million.

"The Tampa Bay area has enjoyed great success over the years hosting Super Bowls and we look forward to working with our local leaders in the coming months to meet the requirements for hosting Super Bowl LV in 2021," said Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer in a statement Tuesday.

