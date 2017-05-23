Brush fire breaks out near homes in Westlake Village

- Firefighters from Los Angeles County are assisting their counterparts in Ventura County in the effort to douse a brush fire in the Westlake Village area in Ventura County. Some homes are threatened and 15 homes have been evacuated.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

