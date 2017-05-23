Injured hiker rescued out of Runyon Canyon

- An injured female hiker was rescued Tuesday out of Runyon Canyon.

Authorities said the hiker experienced a lower leg injury. Firefighters responded around noon and the woman was hoisted out of the canyon by helicopter.

