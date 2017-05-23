Injured hiker rescued out of Runyon Canyon

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: May 23 2017 12:20PM PDT

Updated: May 23 2017 12:20PM PDT

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. (FOX 11) - An injured female hiker was rescued Tuesday out of Runyon Canyon.

Authorities said the hiker experienced a lower leg injury. Firefighters responded around noon and the woman was hoisted out of the canyon by helicopter.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories