Mom of quadriplegic grad student surprised with honorary degree

- The mother of a quadriplegic graduate student who accompanied her son to every class at Chapman University and took notes was recognized with a surprise honorary degree at her son's graduation ceremony on Saturday. Marty O’Connor, 29, was paralyzed in a tragic fall in 2012.

While he was attending physical therapy five times per week, he set a goal of completing graduate school and was awarded a $10,000 annual scholarship through the Swim With Mike organization. Once he enrolled in Chapman University, his teacher mother, Judy, moved from Florida to Southern California to help him get through his classes.

“I didn’t know how going back to school without being able to write, or use my hands, or raise my hand in class, any of that, would go,” O’Connor told the Chapman University blog. “But I think it really kind of challenged me to do some introspection and see what strengths I do have to utilize, and how I can use my situation to work on some new strengths. This has really forced upon me some patients and thoughtfulness in everything I’m doing.”

For Judy, a business graduate of University of Notre Dame, returning to school was a welcome challenge.

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.