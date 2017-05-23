Police seek man who attacked 74-year-old rabbi

Authorities are seeking the public's help to find a man who attacked a 74-year-old rabbi as he walked on a sidewalk in the Fairfax area.

The beating -- which was captured on security video -- occurred about 8:40 a.m. Monday on Oakwood Avenue west of La Brea Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.

The attack is not being investigated as a hate crime, Madison said.

``We believe it was a random act of violence,'' he said.

But many people in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood think otherwise. As for the rabbi, he says he is bruised and battered but luckily suffered no serious injuries. And he isn't going to change his way of life because of the attack; he actually walked to temple for morning prayers Tuesday, something he's been doing for the last 20 years.

The security video footage shows the rabbi being punched repeatedly and falling to the ground. His attacker was described only as a white man in his 40s.

According to neighbors the attacker is a known transient who frequents the area.

The rabbi, whose name was withheld, was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.