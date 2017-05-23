OC body builders helping with area homelessness

- To help tackle the epic homeless problem here in the Southland, competitive powerlifters and body builders are flexing their muscles for a good cause.

Each lift and pose at a fundraising competition by the Orange County Elite on June 24 is raising money to help the homeless.

All the proceeds go towards supplies needed for hygiene kits to pass out to the homeless community.

More information about the event is available at OrangeCountyElite.com.

