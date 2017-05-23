LAPD motorcycle officer injured in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita; SB lanes closed

- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer on his way to work was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash involving an SUV, prompting the prolonged closure of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Santa Clarita area.

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. near Lyons Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male officer, who is assigned to the Central Traffic Division, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the LAPD, which later said he was displaying stable vital signs.

The southbound freeway was closed while an investigation was conducted, a closure that was continuing close to three hours later.

