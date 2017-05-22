3 Orange County students honored for saving drowning classmate

- Three Orange County high school students have been honored for saving the life of a classmate.



Daniel Gomes, Angelo Mendoza and Christina Contreras were honored today by the Garden Grove Fire Chief for saving Christopher Tran's life.



Daniel and Angelo were in the Santiago High School pool when they noticed Christopher at the bottom.



They swam toward him and determined he was sinking to the bottom of the 12-foot pool.



Once Daniel and Angelo brought Christopher to the side of the pool Christina helped lift him out to the deck.



Paramedics treated Christopher and took him to the hospital.



Thankfully, he will make a full recovery.



Daniel, Angelo and Christina received the 'Chief's Coin', which is the highest honor for heroism given by the Garden Grove Fire Department.

