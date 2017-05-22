Juvenile suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in La Habra

Posted:May 22 2017 12:00PM PDT

Updated:May 22 2017 12:17PM PDT

LA HABRA, Calif. (FOX 11) - A juvenile suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Monday, authorities said.

Police said the juvenile's mother called 911 and said her young son was armed with a gun.

La Habra police responded to the 300 block of South Monte Vista around 9:30 Monday morning and then eventually found the boy at Guadalupe Park.

The boy was struck in an officer-involved shooting at the park and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

