Juvenile suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. (FOX 11) - A juvenile suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Monday, authorities said.
Police said the juvenile's mother called 911 and said her young son was armed with a gun.
La Habra police responded to the 300 block of South Monte Vista around 9:30 Monday morning and then eventually found the boy at Guadalupe Park.
The boy was struck in an officer-involved shooting at the park and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.
