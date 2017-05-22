Juvenile suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in La Habra Local News Juvenile suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in La Habra A juvenile suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Monday, authorities said.

- A juvenile suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Monday, authorities said.

Police said the juvenile's mother called 911 and said her young son was armed with a gun.

La Habra police responded to the 300 block of South Monte Vista around 9:30 Monday morning and then eventually found the boy at Guadalupe Park.

The boy was struck in an officer-involved shooting at the park and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.