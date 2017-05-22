Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation holds annual golf classic for suicide prevention Local News Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation holds annual golf classic for suicide prevention Topics like depression and suicide can be uncomfortable to talk about. When someone like Chris Cornell leaves us, it leaves fans confused and shocked and sparks a national conversation about the issue.

- Topics like depression and suicide can be uncomfortable to talk about. When someone like Chris Cornell leaves us, it leaves fans confused and shocked and sparks a national conversation about the issue.

Ron Silverman lost his son Matt to suicide.

He went on to start the Matt Silverman Memorial Foundation (MSMF), which will hold its 5th Annual Los Angeles Charity Golf Classic at El Caballero Country Club on May 22.

The outing raises funds to save children’s lives through MSMF lifeline teen suicide prevention as well as mental health education to schools.

Silverman joined us Monday on Good Day LA, along with Dana Pittard, a recently Retired Major General who went to war on suicide at Ft. Bliss with 32 new programs when he was commander. Under his command, the base went from having the most the suicides to the least.

He will receive the foundation’s National Matt’s Hero Award.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.