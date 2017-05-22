Online California retailer faces backlash for images of Hindu deities on leggings Local News Online California retailer faces backlash for images of Hindu deities on leggings Leggings sold through an online California retailer is causing controversy because of the placement of Hindu deities on the athletic pants.

Various leggings with images of Hindu deities Vishnu-Shiva-Ganesha-Krishna-Kali were being sold on Scarlet's Lounge website for $53.00.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion in the world, and more than 3 million Hindus live in the United States.

Many people are calling on the online retailer to pull the pants from their website because they call the placement inappropriate and even sacrilegious.

Scarlet's Lounge has not responded to FOX 11 for comment, but by 10 a.m. Monday, it appeared the leggings were no longer available on the company's online store.

