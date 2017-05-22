Man killed in Riverside gas station shooting Local News Man killed in Riverside gas station shooting Police are investigating a fatal shooting late Sunday at a gas station in Riverside.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a Shell station in the 3500 block of Adams Street near the 91 Freeway. An employee called 911 about a shooting taking place in front of the gas pumps.

Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback said the shooter was a passenger in a silver sedan that pulled into the gas station. A male passenger got out of the car and opened fire.

Two motorcyclists were hit, one bullet just grazed the helmet of a man who was unharmed. The gunfire hit the another motorcyclist, who eventually died at an area hospital.

The suspect vehicle fled westbound on the 91 Freeway.

The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public's help and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jim Simons at 951-353-7138 or Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105.

