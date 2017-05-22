Investigation underway after man shot and killed in South LA Local News Investigation underway after man shot and killed in South LA A man was shot and killed early Monday at a park in South Los Angeles, and police were interviewing possible witnesses.

The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. at Trinity Park, located at the intersection of 24th and Trinity streets. Police said the victim was a Hispanic man, estimated to be between 20 and 25, who died of several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was believed gang-related.

Police said they were interviewing multiple people who were sleeping at the park at the time of the shooting.

The park remains closed during the investigation.

