Firefighters battling Highland/Redlands 15-acre brush fire; 210 Freeway partially reopens

- Firefighters are battling a 12-15-acre vegetation fire west of the 210 Freeway just north of the 10 Freeway near the Redlands/Highland border in the Inland Empire.

Cal-Fire is calling it the 'Wash' fire and it's only at 10 percent containment.

The two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the 210 Freeway opened back up Sunday afternoon after a vegetation fire near the Redlands-Highland border prompted a full closure in both directions.

The fire was reported about 1:50 p.m. on the east side of the freeway, had burned 15 acres by 4:30 p.m., according to the Redlands Fire Department.

The 210 was initially closed between San Bernardino Avenue and 5th Street because of the thick smoke.

Highland-*update* #washfire - 10-12 acres 10% containment, 210 fwy access of fire area blocked by @CHPInland #calfirebdu — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) May 21, 2017

By 4:30 p.m., after some of the lanes began reopening, westbound traffic was moving smoothly through the area but eastbound traffic was still backed up, according to Caltrans.

No evacuations have been ordered.

